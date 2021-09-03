FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,539. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 108,878 shares of company stock worth $1,932,090. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

