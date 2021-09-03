First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.87. 6,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 346,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

