First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.87. 6,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 346,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
