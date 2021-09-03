First Long Island Investors LLC Has $30.81 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,230. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

