First Long Island Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after buying an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,292. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

