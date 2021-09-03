First Long Island Investors LLC Purchases 42,348 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $302.01. 1,645,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,868. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $302.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

