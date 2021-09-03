First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 59,203 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 3.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,078,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,940. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

