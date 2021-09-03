First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.20.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

TSE FF opened at C$0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$237.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

