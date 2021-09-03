First National Trust Co Acquires 200 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $300.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $300.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.92. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

