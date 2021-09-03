First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 399.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Hershey by 270.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

