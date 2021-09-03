First National Trust Co Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $105.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

