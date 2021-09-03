First National Trust Co Has $511,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $212.27 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

