First National Trust Co Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after acquiring an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $5,082,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $741,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $159.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

