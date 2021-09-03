First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.96.

Shares of FM opened at C$25.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

