First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.96.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$35.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

