First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,784. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

