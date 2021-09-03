Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.05, but opened at $197.88. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Five Below shares last traded at $195.35, with a volume of 17,789 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $195.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

