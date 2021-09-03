FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,000 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,173,000 after buying an additional 742,433 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 9,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.