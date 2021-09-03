FJ Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Evans Bancorp makes up 1.7% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Evans Bancorp worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,902. The stock has a market cap of $215.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

