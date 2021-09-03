FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,115,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 7.65% of BankFinancial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BankFinancial by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BankFinancial by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BankFinancial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,865. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

