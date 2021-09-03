FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hills Bancorp accounts for 2.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

