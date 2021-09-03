FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 71,100 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Redwood Trust worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth $105,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of RWT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,882. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

