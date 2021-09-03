Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 109.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 53,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $325.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

