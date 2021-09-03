Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.63 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 121,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 161,982 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

