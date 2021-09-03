Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) Insider Tat Seng Koh Buys 3,750,000 Shares

Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) insider Tat Seng Koh acquired 3,750,000 shares of Flexiroam stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($107,142.86).

Flexiroam Company Profile

Flexiroam Limited, a mobile data operator, provides voice and data roaming services to travellers in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, and Antarctica. Its products include Flexiroam X, an app that enables data connectivity; and XACE, which provides programmable data connectivity to Internet of Things and SuperApps players to enable its hardware/software to stay connected with multiple networks.

