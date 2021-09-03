Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.48

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 37915211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56.

Get Focus Universal alerts:

Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Focus Universal, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of universal smart devices. Its technology features a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform (USIP), a hardware and software integration platform that provides solutions for embedded design, industrial control and monitoring. It also offers Ubiquitor, universal smart controller, and sensors.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.