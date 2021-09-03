Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pivotal Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.
FWONK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 7,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
