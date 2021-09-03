Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pivotal Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

FWONK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 7,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

