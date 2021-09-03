Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 499,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

