Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences stock traded down $23.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. 620,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.