Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 86.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $28.59 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

