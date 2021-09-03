Fortuna 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $390.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $403,654.00 and $390.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.84 or 0.00784271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.