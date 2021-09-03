Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRG shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $35.46. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

