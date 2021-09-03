Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.93. Franklin Exponential Data ETF shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.