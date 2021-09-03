Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.38. Approximately 137,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,819,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.