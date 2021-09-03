Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 13,724 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $448,088.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,747,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,303,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56.

On Friday, August 27th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $416,666.60.

Shares of FDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.