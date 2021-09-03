FSBT API Token (FSBT) One Day Volume Tops $25,408.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $126,617.50 and $25,408.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (CRYPTO:FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

