FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $731.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 4,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $117,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $322,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock worth $1,706,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

