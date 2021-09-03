FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 31,851.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

