G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

