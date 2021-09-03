Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report sales of $95.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.41 million and the lowest is $51.92 million. Galapagos posted sales of $168.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $601.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galapagos.

GLPG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPG opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $148.68.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

