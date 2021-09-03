Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. 1,903,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

