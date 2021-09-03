Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.01. 1,645,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,869. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $302.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

