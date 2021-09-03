Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,776 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.75. 1,818,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.00 and its 200-day moving average is $292.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

