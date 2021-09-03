Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,506 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

