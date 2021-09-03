Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,662 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,454,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.