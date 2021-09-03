GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.20 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $616,864.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00131482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00157671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.22 or 0.07896985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,893.51 or 0.99591987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00816546 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

