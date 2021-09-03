Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Director Acquires C$15,685.80 in Stock

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,685.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,478.85.

Darcy Will also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Darcy Will acquired 525 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,191.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Darcy Will purchased 2,275 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,212.42.

Shares of TSE:GH traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.54. The stock has a market cap of C$187.68 million and a PE ratio of 57.80. Gamehost Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$8.85.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

