Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.41). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

