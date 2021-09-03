Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 925,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

