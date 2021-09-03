Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after buying an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after buying an additional 1,545,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,786,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

