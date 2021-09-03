GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.10

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €40.10 ($47.18) and last traded at €40.44 ($47.58), with a volume of 282983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €40.05 ($47.12).

Several research firms have commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.